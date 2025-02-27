New Jersey ‘peeping tom' arrested again, accused of lewd acts near apartment complex

A New Jersey "peeping tom" who was previously arrested for peering into apartment windows has been taken into custody again after committing a series of similar offenses, police said.

Joshua Cheatom, 25, of Maple Shade Township, has been arrested following multiple incidents of peering into windows and lewdness at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex, the Maple Shade Police Department announced.

In late January, Maple Shade Police said officers received multiple reports of a man -- now identified as Cheatom -- exposing himself in a lewd manner to a female victim near the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex and CVS.

Police said the female witness reported that a man exposed himself as she was leaving CVS and then appeared to follow her through the apartment complex, eventually exposing himself again from a distance before disappearing from view.

Police said further investigation revealed additional incidents of peering into windows within the complex and investigators ultimately identified Cheatom as the suspect.

Cheatom was previously arrested in August 2024 for peering into ground-level apartment windows, according to police.

Cheatom was charged and arrested for three counts of peering into windows and two counts of lewdness for

incidents that occurred on several different occasions. Police said he was transported to Burlington County Jail and later released.

