New Jersey Is Open to New Yorkers, Despite the Internet Rumors

Don't believe everything you read on the Internet, especially if it says you can't enter New Jersey.
A fake -- albeit official-looking -- advisory is doing the rounds suggesting that New York residents cannot enter New Jersey as of May 10. That is not true, New Jersey homeland security officials said Wednesday.
State officials said it appeared to be legitimate letterhead, but with altered, typo-filled text and the signature of a fictitious person from a nonexistent state agency.
