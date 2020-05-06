New Jersey Is Open to New Yorkers, Despite the Internet Rumors

Don't believe everything you read on the Internet, especially if it says you can't enter New Jersey.

A fake -- albeit official-looking -- advisory is doing the rounds suggesting that New York residents cannot enter New Jersey as of May 10. That is not true, New Jersey homeland security officials said Wednesday.

ALERT: Beware of a false letter/press release with joint seals of federal and State agencies stating New York residents cannot enter New Jersey starting May 10 due to #COVID19. There is no such order. The statement is from a nonexistent agency and signed by a fictitious person. pic.twitter.com/zOALlVfmPd — NJ Homeland Security (@NJOHSP) May 6, 2020

State officials said it appeared to be legitimate letterhead, but with altered, typo-filled text and the signature of a fictitious person from a nonexistent state agency.