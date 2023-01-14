New Jersey House Explodes Overnight With 5 Volunteer Firefighters Inside

At least five firefighters were inside a New Jersey house battling a 2-alarm fire when the structure exploded overnight, injuring some of the first responders, local officials said.

The Pompton Lakes Fire Department dispatched its volunteer firefighters to get control of a residential structure early Saturday morning in the Garden State borough.

"While attempting to douse the flames five of Pompton Lakes bravest [were] inside the house when it exploded," Wayne Fire Company No. 2 wrote on Facebook.

The mayor of Pompton Lakes said at least two of the firefighters inside the home at the time of the explosion required hospitalization, but their injuries were not life threatening.

"Everyday our volunteer organizations put their life on the line for Pompton Lakes," Mayor Mike Serra wrote online. "We all appreciate it."

There were on immediate reports of any civilians injured in the blast.

Officials in the area did not share details of what may have sparked the fire or caused the subsequent explosion.

This story is developing.