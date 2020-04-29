New Jersey Governor to Meet With Trump at White House to Discuss COVID-19 Testing, Finance

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will meet with the president on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

The governor made the announcement late Wednesday, saying he will go to Washington D.C. to discuss COVID-19 testing with President Donald Trump, as well as talk about financial assistance for states.

"We will work together to defeat this virus and ensure that New Jersey emerges from this crisis stronger than ever," he said.

The Democrat has previously said that much of the $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief earmarked for the state is likely "unusuable" because of the Treasury Department's guidance which said the funding could be used only for coronavirus-related expenses.

Murphy said the state needs greater flexibility and also called for more direct cash payments from the federal government.

The Garden State has lost 6,770 people to the coronavirus. At his daily briefing on Wednesday, Murphy noted that more residents had died from COVID-19 than were lost during World War 1, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, both Gulf wars, the Afghanistan war, the Sept. 11 attacks and Superstorm Sandy -- combined.

"To think we've added a number that is more than all of those combined takes your breath away," he said.