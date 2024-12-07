FAA imposes flight restrictions as NJ drone mystery extends to Staten Island

The mysterious nighttime drone flights plaguing New Jersey residents for weeks has now reportedly reached over into one of New York City's boroughs.

Sightings of the buzzing drones over New Jersey communities have been reported for weeks, prompting the attention of not only local law enforcement but also the FBI.

This week, Staten Island became a target of the eyes in the sky. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican representing the borough, said she requested an immediate briefing from the FBI and Homeland Security to determine what is being done.

The Federal Aviation Administration, meanwhile, has imposed drone flight restrictions in the area while authorities investigate the reports.

Drones have been spotted flying overhead at night in eight New Jersey counties so far, dating back to the week before Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted on social media he had met with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, members of the federal Department of Homeland Security, state police and members of the Garden State's congressional delegation "discuss reported drone activity over parts of North and Central New Jersey."

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," the second-term Democrat wrote, while noting there is no none threat to the public.

The governor of New Jersey is trying to get to the bottom of all of these mysterious drone sightings. News 4 New York's Adam Harding reports.

New Jersey residents Phil Doyle and his wife Maureen went outside to their back patio on Tuesday night when they heard loud buzzing coming from overhead. Doyle said they saw dozens of flying objects, believed to be drones, coming from the direction of Picatinny Arsenal and heading northwest.

“One goes over and then another. It’s not two or three a night, it’s 30 or 50 a night. They have lights on them so you can see them,” he said.

Doyle estimates the dozens of drones flying over his home in Oak Ridge were about the size of his dining room table.

“Why are they suddenly here? What’s the basis for these drones suddenly appearing? They’ve been around for a while and now we are getting all this activity, so who’s behind it?” he asks.

Drones have also been spotted flying over reservoirs, rail stations, and container terminals— all in crowded airspace with three major commercial airports.

“Let’s say a drone loses control and it goes above 500 feet, it could be catastrophic on an airplane midair. It could easily take out an engine, it could smash into the cockpit,” according to aviation expert JP Tristani.

Tristani added, “Is it a hazard, yes. Should it be addressed, yes. Are you waiting for a catastrophic event? You should not be doing that, it’s a matter of public safety and it has to be stopped now.”

The FBI asked that residents share any videos or photos they may have of the flights, along with any other relevant information.

Evesham police asked for the same and that anyone with info "contact our non-emergency line at 856-983-1116, our confidential tip line at 856-983-4699, or send an anonymous tip using the text ETPDTIP to 847411."