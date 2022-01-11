New Jersey

NJ Declares New Public Health Emergency, Preserving School Mask Mandate

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID emergency powers are due to expire at midnight, leaving the fate of a long list of mandates in question

Gov. Phil Murphy
NBC10

With his pandemic emergency powers due to expire at midnight and COVID-19 cases still at historic highs, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a new public health emergency in on Tuesday, extending a number of executive orders that implemented various COVID-19 mandates.

Amid a feud with the state legislature that imperiled his ability to preserve mandates by executive order, Murphy's declaration of a state of emergency allows him to continue a variety of policies related to masking, vaccination and other COVID measures.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It also lets him continue a mandate requiring masks in schools and daycares without exception. It was his declaration Monday that he would extend that mandate one way or another that sparked the latest fight with the legislature.

The recently re-elected governor, in an MSNBC interview, said his team was still negotiating as of about 1:30 p.m. on a deal to somehow extend his pandemic powers. The governor indicated that he hoped to have something to announce later in the evening; his pre-recorded State of the State address is due to be delivered at 5 p.m.

Local

nys department of labor 2 hours ago

New York State Issues Fraud Alert for ‘Return to Work Credit Bonus' Email

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Murphy: No Deal on Expiring Emergency Powers Yet, With Hours Until Deadline

Asked what would happen if no deal was struck, in terms of who would then have control over things like masking and other mandates, Murphy said he didn't even want to consider the question.

"I'm confident enough that we're going to have a good statewide solution," he said instead.

New Jersey has consistently reported more than 20,000 new COVID cases a day so far this year, and hospitalizations and deaths are currently running at levels last seen in April and May of 2020.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us