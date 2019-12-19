New Jersey Casino Deal Brings Beach Concerts Back to Atlantic City

What to Know A $1.8 million deal looks to bring beach concerts back to Atlantic City

New Jersey's Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Live Nation Entertainment have agreed on an $1.8 million deal that would bring beach concerts back to the city.

The three-year deal was approved at the authority's Board of Directors public meeting on Tuesday, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

The deal also included a three-day weekend event this summer. Additional details about dates and specific acts will be announced pending the approval of Governor Phil Murphy.

Resorts Casino Hotel President Mark Giannantonio, who was the only "no" vote, argued that these events should take place midweek when the city has a lower occupancy.

"I've said for years that beach concerts should be put midweek when we really need the business, not when we're 100% occupied," Giannantonio said.

Chairman Robert Mulcahy said the 2021 and 2022 shows will be limited on the days they can take place for certain seasons.