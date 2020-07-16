Crime and Courts

New Jersey

New Jersey AG's Office Looking Into Fatal Police Shooting After Domestic Violence Call

Responding officers found a man at the Morris Township home bleeding and holding a pistol after a caller said he a cut himself, authorities said

New Jersey’s attorney general’s office is investigating a fatal shooting by police of a man following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The office identified the man Wednesday as 24-year-old Timothy O’Shea of Morris Township.

According to authorities, police from Morris Township, Morris Plains and Morristown responded to a 911 call Tuesday afternoon from a caller who reported a domestic violence incident and said a person at the home had cut himself and had a gun. When they arrived, they found O’Shea bleeding and holding a pistol, the attorney general’s office said.

One officer fired, striking O’Shea once, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later. The attorney general’s office said a replica .9mm pistol was recovered at the scene. Authorities didn’t identify the officer who fired the fatal shot.

An investigation is being conducted by the attorney general’s office’s public integrity and accountability bureau.

