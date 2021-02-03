New Grand Hyatt Hotel to Transform Grand Central Terminal, Renderings Show

A new building is poised to transform the area around a New York City landmark and one of its busiest subway stations.

Image renderings released Tuesday by RXR Realty show what would eventually be 175 Park Avenue, an 83-story tall structure that developers say will be the new Grand Hyatt hotel that will also revitalize the Grand Central Terminal with brand new public spaces.

The plan is to demolish the current Grand Hyatt over the course of the next year and build the 1,646 feet tall building with up to 500 hotel rooms, 2.1 million square feet of new office space and make improvements to infrastructures around the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station.

EKOO MEDIA, INC./ SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL

One of the improvements includes a new transit hall and subway entrance. The redevelopment is meant to address overcrowding, according to the realty company.

The 5,400 square feet hall would feature more signage, train schedules and arrival times, and ticketing and turnstiles will be relocated to street level to ease foot traffic. The new entrance to 42nd Street subway station will be where the ADA elevator is currently located but developers say the reconfiguration will make a more efficient route for customers with disabilities.

The changes also include upgrades to the Lexington Avenue entrance where the sidewalk is expected to widen by five feet.

EKOO MEDIA, INC./ SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL

As for additional public spaces, RXR Realty said there will be three interconnected public terraces that wrap around the eastern, northern, and western sides of the building and that they will be accessible by elevator.

Similar to the High Line, the Grand Central Terrace, Chrysler Terrace and Graybar Terrace will "create new vistas for pedestrians to view the neighborhood’s historic architecture" with space for outdoor seating and food and beverage concessions, the news released said.