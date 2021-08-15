Staten Island Ferry

New Ferry Arrives in NYC Honoring Fallen Staten Island Soldier

New ferries bound for service to Staten Island prepare for departure to New York City.
Handout

A tribute to an Afghanistan war soldier sailed into New York Harbor this weekend.

The brand new Staten Island Ferry is named in honor of the late Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis. The island native died in 2013 while serving in Afghanistan.

The ferry had been scheduled to arrive two years ago but in 2018, Hurricane Michael heavily damaged the shipyard where it was built. Then the pandemic pushed its arrival yet again.

MV SSG MICHAEL H. OLLIS, Hull 219, is the first of three new "Ollis Class" ferries soon to join the city's fleet. Engineers say the new ferries are equipped with new features, including phone-charging outlets and a promenade on the upper deck to serve as a "walking track" for passengers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After arriving in New York City, the ferry will undergo cleaning at Caddell Dry Dock and further training trials before it's given the green light to carry passengers in the fall.

Ollis was killed shielding fellow soldiers from a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 28, 2013, while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.

News

New York State Thruway 3 hours ago

Investigators Describe Chaotic Scene of NY Thruway Tour Bus Crash

Haiti 4 hours ago

Rescuers Racing in Haiti as Storm Threatens to Follow Quake

The 24-year-old was from New Dorp and joined the Army in August 2006 after graduating from high school. He previously did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten Island FerryNew York CityAfghanistan Warmichael ollis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us