New England's first Black mayor Thirman Milner has died at age 91

Former Hartford mayor Thirman Milner, known for becoming the first Black mayor in all of New England, has died at the age of 91, officials confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

Milner became the first African-American elected mayor in New England in 1974, serving the city of Hartford until 1981. He also served as a state representative and a state senator.

The Connecticut National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Milner will be remembered as a civil rights icon, community activist and dedicated public servant.

The NAACP said Milner broke barriers and paved the way for future leaders in the city and region, which had long been defined by racial and social injustices.

Cecil Williams/Claflin University via Getty Images A reporter interviews Thirman L. Milner at an event. Thirman L. Milner is an American politician from Hartford, Connecticut and served as the 62nd and first Black Mayor of Hartford, Connecticut.

Milner served as president of the Greater Hartford NAACP and was a lifelong member.

"The Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Milner's family, friends and former constituents during this difficult time. His contributions to Hartford and the broader New England community have left an indelible mark, and he will be deeply missed," President of the Connecticut State Conference NAACP Scot Esdaile said in a statement.

"He is a wonderful man for the people, never taking personal gain or being compromised in office as mayor and senator," Carl Milner, Thirman's nephew, said on Facebook.

There's a middle school in Hartford named after him - called Thirman L. Milner Middle School.

The NAACP said they will provide information about funeral arrangements for Milner as soon as it's made available by his family.

"He was a true servant of the people, and his impact will resonate for generations to come," Esdaile said.

Community reaction

Current Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam provided the following statement:

“Today, we mourn the passing of former Mayor Thirman Milner, a trailblazer whose legacy as New England’s first popularly elected Black mayor continues to inspire us. His commitment to public service and civil rights transformed Hartford and paved the way for future leaders. Thirman embodied resilience and dedication, championing the needs of our community during challenging times. As we reflect on his contributions, let us honor his memory by continuing our work towards building a Hartford that works for all. Our thoughts are with his family and all who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said Milner will always be remembered as a civil rights icon.

"His upbringing here in Connecticut led him to a career in activism, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the sixties and using his passion for social justice as inspiration that led him to a career in politics. As a mayor, state representative, and state senator, he used his influence to enact positive change in Hartford, particularly focusing many of his efforts on the need to ensure that all children – no matter their family’s income level or the neighborhood where they grew up – have access to a quality education that prepares them for success. His passing is a true loss, and I encourage the residents of Connecticut to reflect on the many contributions Thirman Milner has provided our state. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz issued the following statement:

“Connecticut mourns the loss of a trailblazing civil rights activist and community leader who became the first Black mayor of Hartford and in New England. Thirman led our capitol city with civility, integrity, and grace, leaving a legacy that is memorialized with a school, Thirman L. Milner Middle School, named in his honor. His decades of activism and advocacy paved the way for other leaders of color, and I know that his life will continue to inspire generations to come. We are sending our sympathy and prayers to his loved ones.”