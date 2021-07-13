New DMX Mural to Be Unveiled at Rapper's Former Home in Yonkers

Fans of DMX will now have a place to go to remember the rapper's legacy as one of hip-hop's greatest icons as a new mural and memorial is unveiled Tuesday in Yonkers.

The City of Yonkers said it paid to restore a mural at the Calcagno Homes, a public housing where DMX once lived, following his death in April and following the requests of residents. New York City artist Floyd Simmons created the artwork that will sit in the parking lot at the housing on School Street.

Simmons is known for creating Big L's mural on 139th and Lenox in Harlem and painting the mural on the hood of the '64 Impala in Mariah Carey's music video, Heartbreaker Remix.

Thousands came out Saturday to say farewell to hip hop legend DMX in a massive motorcycle procession leading to Barclays Center ahead of a public memorial. Adam Harding reports from outside the arena.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

DMX arrived on the rap scene around the same time as Jay-Z, Ja Rule and others who dominated the charts and emerged as platinum-selling acts. They were all part of rap crews, too: DMX fronted the Ruff Ryders collective, which had success on the charts and on radio with its “Ryde or Die” compilation albums.

Along with his musical career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in “Belly” and appeared in 2000′s “Romeo Must Die” with Jet Li and Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for “Come Back in One Piece” on the film’s soundtrack.