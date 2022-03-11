homicide

New Details Released in Case of Body Found by Hikers at NJ's Eagle Rock Reservation

A 31-year-old New York City man has been identified as the victim found shot to death on a hiking trail at Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey last week, authorities say.

Kelsey Steels was discovered by hikers on the West Orange and Montclair border shortly after 2 p.m. last Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

