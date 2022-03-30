New Details Expected on NYC Homeless Plan Amid Sweeping Effort to Shake Encampments

What to Know Mayor Eric Adams is sharing new details Wednesday on his administration's plan to remove homeless encampments and help people living in them into shelters or more sustainable housing

The renewed push to engage with and offer services to homeless people camped out on city streets comes amid an already underway effort to help them out of its sprawling subway system

In its most recent estimate, NYC said about 1,100 people were living in parks and on the streets — which advocates say is an undercount. Most of the city's roughly 50,000 homeless people stay in shelters

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to reveal more details on his homeless plan Wednesday, including efforts to remove encampments from New York City streets and highway underpasses, among other places.

The Democrat's initiative, first disclosed late last week with few additional details, mirrors similar overhauls in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments. Adams hopes to remove up to 150 of them within two weeks.

The renewed push to engage with and offer services to homeless people camped out on city streets comes amid an already underway effort to help them out of its sprawling subway system, which has been plagued by crime and aggressive behavior over the last few months. That's not just limited to the homeless, though.

That said, Adams argues the current situation involving street homelessness is untenable.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he told the New York Times. "I’m telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments.”

Adams hasn't said where people living in the camps would go. He has also acknowledge no one can force them to homeless shelters.

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” he said. "But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane."

In its most recent estimate in January 2021, the city said about 1,100 people were living in parks and on the streets — a number seen by many advocates as an undercount. Most of the roughly 50,000 homeless people in the city stay in shelters.

People who are homeless and their advocates have said removing street encampments only shifts people from one spot to another.