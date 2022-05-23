New Details Expected in Devastating NY Crash That Killed Women Visiting for Sweet 16

Nassau County police are expected to share new details Monday on an alleged drunken-driving crash that killed three women over the weekend, while the 22-year-old driver accused in the case awaits his arraignment.

The identities of the three women killed in the New Hyde Park crash just after 11 p.m. Saturday have not yet been released. Those -- along with other relevant details -- may be shared at a planned news conference later in the day.

Police sources close to the investigation say the names' release may be delayed because two of the victims are from North Carolina. They were in New York for a Sweet 16, the sources said, though it's not clear if they're around the same age.

The women were in the backseat of a Mercedes-Benz when it smashed into a Lincoln Town Car with six people inside on Jericho Turnpike. Responding officers found mangled cars and multiple victims. All three women were pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The two other passengers in the Lincoln and the driver were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The Mercedes driver, 22-year-old Dante Lennon, has been arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash. It wasn't clear when he'd be arraigned.

Information on a possible attorney for the Freeport man wasn't immediately clear.