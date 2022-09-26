New Details Emerge in Deadly Chaos at Wildwood H2oi Rally

The 37-year-old Pennsylvania man who allegedly hit and killed a woman and man attending a car rally in New Jersey over the weekend did so while fleeing police at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

Gerald White faces charges including knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and assault by auto in the H2oi rally that was being held in Wildwood City, where upwards of 500 vehicles had gathered for the event.

Streets were flooded with pedestrians and traffic was heavy, authorities said. According to the criminal complaint, Wildwood cops witnessed a car crash on Atlantic Avenue and made contact with the suspect, White. They say White fled the scene when asked to stop his vehicle.

A short time later they were called to Atlantic for a report of multiple pedestrians hit, the complaint says. The suspect was identified as White and investigators say he allegedly had fled the scene again. He was caught a short time later.

Witnesses and video from the scenes showed him allegedly slam into a Honda Civic with a woman and man inside, then drive onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians, according to the complaint. The man in the Civic, Timothy Ogden, and a woman on the sidewalk, Lindsey Weakland, were killed. The woman in the car and the man on the sidewalk were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries and were expected to survive, according to the complaint.

No updates on their conditions were immediately available Monday.

Information on an attorney for White wasn't immediately available.

Family of the victims, meanwhile, were mourning their losses.

“Tim was always a caring, fun person to be around and our family is heartbroken and devastated," his relatives said in a statement. "He was the kind of person that could make anyone laugh."