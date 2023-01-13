New Casino May Be Coming to Long Island, But Some Aren't Happy About the Proposed Site

It's a big gamble that could pay off for the future of Long Island: A plan is in the works to build a casino in Nassau County.

There is a lot of excitement around the plan, but some concerns as well — and in order for it to become a reality, there are a few obstacles the proposal will have to overcome. First off, they need a license. Secondly, and perhaps more important, they need to win over the community.

Ron Reese believes his firm, Las Vegas Sands, has the perfect plan to transform the 80 acres around Nassau Coliseum known as the Hub into a resort that would include a hotel, restaurants and an entertainment venue in addition to the county’s first gambling casino.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"We’re looking to develop a world class destination resort," said Reese. "There will be a casino there but it will actually represent only about 10 percent of the actual space."

While Reese sought to downplay the casino’s importance, the multi-billion dollar project could be contingent on Las Vegas Sands winning one of three downstate casino licenses, for which NY is now accepting bids

But they'll have to win over people like Pearl Jacobs, who heads a civic association that represents hundreds of families living around the Coliseum.

"We’re saying no to this casino," said Jacobs, adding that it could prove dangerous to the area’s young people.

But Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he's keeping an open mind regarding the proposal, calling parts of it exciting. But he did note that the developer must win community support.

That support hasn’t been there for several Hub proposals over the last 19 years. Because of that, former New York Gov. David Patterson has been hired by Las Vegas Sands to help lobby the community. On Thursday, he touted the 12,000 construction jobs and the 5,000 permanent jobs that the project could create.

"We’re inviting the community in to work with us," Patterson said.

"I think everybody needs to get involved. Learn more, go to meetings and ask hard questions — and then we can decide what’s best for everybody," said Judy Courtney, of the Garden City Property Owners Association.