New York City

New Bill Would Pay New Yorkers for Reporting Parking Violations

NBC Universal, Inc.

It pays to snitch.

That's according to a new bill introduced Thursday in the New York City Council in which New Yorkers will be financially rewarded to report an illegally parked car.

If passed, the legislation would allow people to report anyone parking in bike lanes, bus lanes, or crosswalks. The city would then give anyone who filed a report a cut of the fine if the driver is found guilty of the violation. The bill would also raise fines for illegal parking from $115 to $175.

Local

New York City 1 hour ago

‘Harry Potter' Broadway Actor Hurt in Random Subway Attack

New Jersey 6 hours ago

‘Catastrophic Problem' Looms In 110-Year-Old Hudson River Rail Tunnel If Fixes Aren't Made

"Placard abuse remains a scourge on our city streets despite repeated efforts to bring it to an end," NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Thursday in a tweet. "This new bill would give New Yorkers the power end placard abuse through real time crowdsourced reporting and appropriately harsh penalties."

The city's Department of Environmental Protection already has a similar program where individuals who witness and record a truck or bus idling can file a complaint online and collect 25% of the penalty -- $87.50 of a $350 fine.

Two thousand complaints poured in last year. The city paid out a total of $175,000 dollars in rewards to those who filed complaints

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Cityparking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us