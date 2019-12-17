Neighboring Police Departments to Patrol Jersey City for Officers Attending Det. Seals’ Funeral

What to Know Det. Joseph Seals will be laid to rest Tuesday at Saint Aedan's Church in Jersey City

The 40-year-old detective was remembered as a hardworking officer who rose through the ranks at JCPD

Hundreds waited for hours in the cold on Monday to pay respect to a Jersey City police detective who was shot and killed last week by two shootout suspects and more are expected to show up as he is laid to final rest Tuesday.

In the absence of many JCPD officers who will be at the funeral of Det. Joseph Seals, dozens of officers from surrounding towns and cities volunteered to patrol the streets of Jersey City in show of solidarity. Family, friends and colleagues of Seals will say their last goodbyes at Saint Aedan's Church in Jersey City at 11 a.m.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is expected to be in attendance.

Thank you to the mayors/PD in the surrounding towns that have reached out to offer to help patrol #JerseyCity streets tomorrow during the funeral so we can have full attendance to pay respect to Detective Seals. We will take you up on it. Thank You - We are all in this together. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 16, 2019

A long line of people, including law enforcement agencies all over the tri-state, showed up Monday to honor Seals at McLaughlin Funeral Home. Lines of people coming to pay their respects stretched around the corner from the funeral home.

Seals was remembered as a hardworking officer who rose through the ranks of Jersey City Police Department. He was promoted to detective in the last few years and was assigned to the city's Ceased Fire unit.

The 40-year-old was a leading officer in removing guns from the street of New Jersey and credited with getting rid of "dozens and dozens of handguns," said Chief Mike Kelly.

Seals joined the department in 2006 and gained some press in 2008 after saving a woman from a sexual assault inside her own home on Christmas Eve. He and a partner climbed a fire escape and broke a window, according to an NJ.com report, wrestling the suspect to the ground as he fought with the officers.

According to senior law enforcement officials, the detective was shot and killed by one of the two suspects who were in a U-Haul truck that was possibly linked to a murder in Bayonne.

The suspects fled that scene after the officer was shot and drove over to a kosher market. Three more victims were killed at that scene before the male and female suspects died as well.

Seals is survived by his wife, Laura, and their five children: Hailey, Adrian, Ethan, Isabel and Ivanna.