Suffolk County

Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area.

The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north shore, blaming the heavy rain from Tuesday's storms. Officials were worried that runoff could lead to unsafe bacteria levels in the water.

At Fleets Cove in Huntington, there were signs stating swimming was not allowed, along with no lifeguard on duty. Some families still went in to cool off from the heat, but made sure children did not drink the water.

The beaches impacted were all located in Huntington, and include:

  • Eagle Dock Community Beach
  • Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
  • West Neck Beach
  • Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
  • Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
  • Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
  • Head of the Bay Club Beach
  • Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
  • Baycrest Association Beach
  • Bay Hills Beach Association
  • Crescent Beach
  • Knollwood Beach Association Beach
  • Fleets Cove Beach
  • Centerport Beach
  • Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
  • Centerport Yacht Club Beach
  • Steers Beach
  • Asharoken Beach
  • Hobart Beach
  • Crab Meadow Beach
  • Wincoma Association Beach
  • Valley Grove Beach
  • Prices Bend Beach

The county added that Bayport Beach, Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach, Benjamin Beach and Ronkonkoma Beach all remained closed as well, due to excess bacteria that was found last week.

The advisory could be lifted Wednesday night, county health officials said, unless they were to find bacteria levels that were still too high. In that case, the beaches would remain closed until levels went back down.

