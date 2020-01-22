Nearly a Dozen Sickened by Carbon Monoxide at Long Island Apartment Building

Nearly a dozen people were sickened by carbon monoxide at a Long Island apartment building Wednesday, a law enforcement source familiar with the case tells News 4.

A call about the issue at a building on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead came in around 10:15 a.m. It had to be evacuated. A total of 11 people were treated. Some of them were evaluated at the scene while others went to hospitals.

There was no immediate word on the severity of any injuries, nor was there information on a possible source of the leak.