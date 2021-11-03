Nearly 400 FDNYers Battle 4- and 5-Alarm Fires in Brooklyn, Manhattan Wednesday

A total of nearly 400 FDNY members, including firefighters and EMS, were battling four- and five-alarm blazes in Brooklyn and Manhattan early Wednesday, officials said. No serious injuries have been reported in either case.

The Brooklyn fire erupted in Flatbush, on Lenox Road, around 11 a.m. It escalated to four alarms less than 15 minutes after that.

Firefighters were still on the scene, which was described as "active" an hour later. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire wasn't known.

FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire at 222 Lenox Road in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Z9xUngYCgF — FDNY (@FDNY) November 3, 2021

The Brooklyn fire came on the heels of another raging blaze, one that escalated to five alarms, on Lenox Avenue in Harlem earlier Wednesday.

That call came in around 3 a.m. It continued to rage more than three hours later.

That fire involved a commercial building that appeared to have been totally destroyed by the flames. Again, nearly 200 (198, according to the FDNY) FDNY personnel responded. One firefighter was said to have suffered minor injuries. It was declared under control around 7:30 a.m., the FDNY said.