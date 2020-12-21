Nearly $1.3 Million in Counterfeit Toys, Including Fake UNO Cards, Seized in NY

Those looking to make a quick buck from knock-off goods were dealt a reverse card when Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $1.3 million in counterfeit toys, including fake UNO cards, the agency said.

Officers inspected a shipment that had arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey from China in late November, the CBP said in a release, just as the holiday shopping season was set to begin in full. After working with the agency's trade experts, who were in contact with the holders of the trademarks for the toys seized, it was determined that the toys were counterfeit, and the seizure finished on Dec. 9.

If authentic, the toys would have a retail price of around $1.3 million, according to the agency. In addition to more than 141,000 UNO card games, officers seized 9,600 LOL Surprise! Under Wraps balls and almost 2,000 capsule toys of the same brand.

"Once again, Customs and Border Protection has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the American consumer against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit consumer goods," said Director of CBP's New York Field Office Troy Miller. "We will continue to work closely with out trade and law enforcement partners to identify and seize counterfeit merchandise that could potentially harm our Nation's consumers and businesses."

Agents for Homeland Security Investigations in Newark continue to look into the matter.