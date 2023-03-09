NBC New York's Natalie Pasquarella Voted Bergen County's Favorite TV Personality

If you live in Bergen County, you may see a familiar face in your mailbox later this week.

That’s right – our own Natalie Pasquarella, who appears on the cover of this month’s 201 Magazine - published by the North Jersey Media Group and NorthJersey.com

And here’s some breaking news of our own…..

Natalie was voted Bergen County’s favorite TV personality by the readers of 201! Congratulations to Natalie!

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Check out this month’s edition, which also includes a few photos taken from right here in Studio 3K – featuring a some other faces you may recognize from your favorite 11 pm news team.