Nationwide cellular issue impacting calls between carriers, AT&T says

The carriers said the issue is specifically impacting communications between customers on different carriers

By Brad Luck

If you're having trouble completing calls on your cell phone Tuesday evening, you're not alone. Multiple cellular carriers are reporting issues with calls being connected between carriers.

Verizon said its network is operating normally, but customers in the Northeast and Midwest are having issues calling and texting customers served by other carriers.

AT&T told CNBC in a statement, "There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue.”

"There is an issue that is impacting completing calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose & resolve," AT&T's help account on X responded to a customer asking about the issue.

The website Downdetector, which tracks reported technical issues with internet and technology companies, showed an increase in reports across a number of carriers.

