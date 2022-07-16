National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Launches New 988 Number: What to Know

What to Know New York successfully implemented 988 as the new three-digit number to call or text to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The new national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will officially launch on Saturday.

Additionally, a chat feature will also be available through the website 988lifeline.org.

New York successfully implemented 988 as the new three-digit number to call or text to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week. The new national hotline launches Saturday.

According to Hochul, all of the state's 62 counties will be covered and ready for the launch of the new 988 Lifeline in order for anyone with a New York area code who is contacting 988 to be connected to one of New York's 988 crisis centers.

Calling the lifeline will provide a direct connection to accessible care and support for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. Additionally, a chat feature will also be available through the website 988lifeline.org.

"Connecting people who are experiencing a mental health crisis or considering suicide to trained counselors can significantly help them through difficulties that seem insurmountable, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides hope and support to those who need it most," Hochul said in a statement. "By implementing 988, we are providing these individuals, as well as their families and friends, an easy-to-remember number that will give them access to the services they need."

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will assist callers in a myriad of ways, including:

Connecting individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to a trained counselor who can immediately address their needs and connect them to ongoing care;

Providing more cost-effective early intervention;

Reducing use of law enforcement, public health, and other safety resources;

Helping end stigma toward those seeking or accessing mental healthcare.

There are currently 13 operating 988 crisis contact centers in New York state and two in the development stage.

"The 988 Lifeline will further strengthen New York's crisis response system by connecting individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis to trained counselors who can provide immediate assistance and access to services," New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said in a statement. "People can also contact 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Governor Hochul has made implementation of 988 a top priority, and provided the resources needed to successfully launch the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline."

The Federal Communications Commission called for 988 to be the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, with the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act being signed into law in October 2020.

In total, between 2005 and 2020, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received a total of 20,478,698 calls.

If you or someone you know is in crisis now, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit www.988lifeline.org or Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources.