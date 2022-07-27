New Jerseyans have reason to celebrate the Garden State Wednesday as July 27 is National New Jersey Day. (Yes, that's a thing.)

my toxic trait is thinking today is all about me. oh wait, it is. #NationalNewJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/3vfJ7EKu7y — New Jersey (@NJGov) July 27, 2022

Whether you're from South Jersey, North Jersey or that place in between that's sometimes called Central Jersey here are our favorite things in the Garden State on this National New Jersey Day.

From "The Boss" to Snooki to the Jersey Shore there's plenty to celebrate, but these are our Top 5.

The Gas Pump

No need to hop out the car -- unless you're at Wawa grabbing your coffee -- because a gas station attendant will pump your gas for you. That's right, the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Act prohibits anyone that's not a gas station attendant to pump the gas. If you decide to not sit back and relax you can receive a fine of up to $500 for pumping your own.

So, sit back, relax and let someone else watch the gas dial go up. (Hold on, with gas prices where they are, maybe this one isn't as great as we thought.)

Bruce Springsteen

There's no one more Jersey (not even the Jersey Boys) than "The Boss" himself, Bruce Springsteen. Arguably, best known for his album "Born in the U.S.A", Springsteen hails from Freehold and has even put an ode to the Garden State in the title of his debut album, "Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J."

The rockingest of rock stars is one of the most accomplished musicians of our time, he's been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and awarded with a Kennedy Center Honor to name a few.

The Boss also started foundations to give back to communities in need. In 2016 he was awarded the highest civilian honor by former President Barack Obama, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And through it all, Springsteen never forgets his Jersey roots.

Honorable mention to Jon Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill and plenty of other music stars.

The Jersey Shore

Did you really think we could skip the Jersey Shore? We're not talking about the show (which is gave us the icon Snooki) but the 141 miles or so of oceanfront fun.

You can relax in Avalon, live out your "Jersey Shore" dreams in Seaside Heights or play the slots in Atlantic City and still have around 57 more beaches to visit in the state.

People from all across the country, but mostly the East Coast, travel to the shore for summer fun with their families.

Diners

If you want breakfast, lunch or dinner -- or all of them at once -- look no further. New Jersey might be the diner capital of the world. The state is home to more than 500 diners, some of them being 24-hour establishments.

Be sure to bring your appetite.

Pork Rolls

Hungry yet?

If you didn't know, the pork roll was created in 1856 by a man named John Taylor in Trenton. Still in 2022 New Jerseyans are divided by the north and south by what to call it. The north calls it "Taylor's Ham" and the south calls it "pork roll." Gov. Phil Murphy calls it "taylor pork," so who knows.

I stand by taylor pork. Happy #NationalNewJerseyDay🥯 https://t.co/ocJaW5kKYD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 27, 2022

Whichever side you fall on, one thing you know is that it's good.

Honorable foodie mention to salt water taffy and boardwalk pizza.