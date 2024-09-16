National Hispanic Heritage Month: What you need to know

What to Know Each year, people across the United States celebrate an entire month dedicated to recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic communities.

The National Hispanic Heritage Month started in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson as Hispanic Heritage Week.

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15 -- a date with great significance.

Here is what you need to know about the month dedicated to recognizing the contributions of Hispanic communities and American citizens whose ancestors are from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

When did National Hispanic Heritage Month start?

The National Hispanic Heritage Month started in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson, although at that time it was not a month, but rather a week and was known as Hispanic Heritage Week, according to the Library of Congress website dedicated to National Hispanic Heritage Month. It wasn't until President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to 30 days in 1988.

Why does the month of observance kick off on Sept. 15?

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The start date is of significance because Sept. 15 marks the independence of Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Also, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively, according to the national website dedicated to the month.

Why is National Hispanic Heritage Month so important?

Hispanic Americans have held important roles throughout the history of the United States. National Hispanic Heritage Month is important because it provides an opportunity to celebrate the importance that Hispanic communities have had in our country's history and, in general, society on a global scale.

It is also allows everyone to reflect on the challenges Hispanic communities still encounter in the United States and the work that society still needs to undertake for true equality, particularly during an uptick in hate crimes against Hispanic people.

Not everyone who is Hispanic uses that label

Hispanic was a term coined by the federal government for people descended from Spanish-speaking cultures. But for some, the label has a connotation of political conservatism and emphasizes a connection to Spain. It sometimes gets mistakenly interchanged with “Latino” or “Latinx," according to an Associated Press article.

Hispanic and Latino communities are not a monolith with identifiers depending largely on personal preference.