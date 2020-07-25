Long Island

Nassau Police Respond to Reported Gunshots at Manhasset Mall

Police on Long Island responded to reports of gunfire at a mall parking lot in Manhasset Saturday afternoon

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at a Long Island shopping mall on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Nassau County Police Department initially reported an unknown number of shots were fired in the parking lot of the Americana Mall in Manhasset.

No shoppers or anyone in the parking lot were reportedly struck by the gunfire, a police spokesperson said. Officers were checking the surrounding area and local hospitals to look for any victims.

Multiple potential suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

No description of the suspects or details of what led up to the shooting were immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandCrime and CourtsNassau Countyshooting
