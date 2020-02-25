Nassau County Police Involved in Shooting During Queens Investigation

Nassau County Police shot and critically wounded a suspect they were pursuing along a Queens street, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers from the Long Island police department were conducting an investigation early Tuesday evening when the pursuit occurred, police sources said, and ended when the suspect's car crashed into the side of a building at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

The shooting occurred shortly after, when the suspect was critically wounded. No NYPD officers were involved in the shooting, but a slew of officers from the department responded to the scene, along with members of the Nassau County Police Department.

Police began pursuing the suspect in Nassau County, with the crash and shooting occurring just over the border into Queens. It was not clear what immediately led up to the investigation and shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.