Nassau County Officials Investigate Out-of-State Shipment of Possibly Sick Dogs

What to Know Nine dogs suspected of being sick were found in a van that was heading to Shake a Paw pet store on Long Island

Nassau County SPCA says the dogs came from a puppy mill in Missouri and they possibly carry diseases that can put people at risk

There has been at least 30 reported cases of Campylobacter infection, including one person in Connecticut, according to the CDC

The Nassau County SCPA on Wednesday helped intercepted a van filled with dogs that have been brought in from out of state.

At least nine puppies were headed to Shake a Paw pet store when the vehicle was stopped by the county District Attorney's Office and officials trying to stop a pipeline of deliveries from puppy mills.

Gary Rogers of the Nassau SPCA says the puppies possibly carry diseases that can put the public at risk.

Shake a Paw's owner was the person who contacted officials because there were concerns that the dogs looked sick. The shipment came from Missouri, according to officials, and an investigation is underway.

The discovery comes just one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about infections that have been linked to contact with pet store animals.

There has been at least 30 reported cases of Campylobacter infection, including one person in Connecticut, according to the CDC. It is unclear whether the puppies found on Long Island are infected with the same disease but officials are running tests.

The SPCA is urging anyone looking for a pet to adopt instead of buying them from a store.

If anyone has come in contact with a dog that may be sick, the CDC urged people to wash their hands and take the animal for a check up.