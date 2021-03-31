Nassau County Crews Rescue Dolphin Stranded in Low Tide

Rescue crews on Long Island helped out a dolphin that got stranded along the coast on Tuesday.

The animal was spotted around 7:30 p.m. in Manhasset Bay where it was stuck due to the low tide, according to Nassau County police. Officers got in the muddy waters and with the help of the Marine Bureau, the dolphin was lifted onto a kayak and dragged into open water.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New York Marine Rescue Center said the animal was identified as a common dolphin and it was seen circling near shore after its rescue.

"Due to the fading light, it was not safe for our team or the animal to try and capture it in the water," the center said in a statement. "At this time the animal is currently being monitored in the field and we will regroup in the morning once we have more light."

NCPD

During the rescue, two police officers were injured from lacerations on their feet and were taken to a hospital for treatment, the department said.

On the same day, three dolphins also rescued in Massachusetts on Cape Cod Beach, NBC Boston reported. March has been a busy month for strandings, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

If you spot sick or injured marine mammals, the NYMRC says there's a 24-hour hotline where people can get help. The number is 631-369-9829.