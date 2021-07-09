Don't Swim at These 17 Beaches on Long Island for at Least a Day, Officials Say

What to Know
- As the tri-state area grapples with heavy rainfall and flash flood havoc brought on by the passing through of Tropical Storm Elsa, the Nassau County Department of Health issued on Friday an advisory against bathing at 17 beaches.
- The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, which can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.
- The advisory went into effect Friday, and will be lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, according to Nassau health officials.
In addition, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.
The 17 beaches impacted by the advisory are:
14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
3 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park