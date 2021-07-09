Don't Swim at These 17 Beaches on Long Island for at Least a Day, Officials Say

What to Know As the tri-state area grapples with heavy rainfall and flash flood havoc brought on by the passing through of Tropical Storm Elsa, the Nassau County Department of Health issued on Friday an advisory against bathing at 17 beaches.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, which can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

The advisory went into effect Friday, and will be lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, according to Nassau health officials.

As the tri-state area grapples with heavy rainfall and flash flood havoc brought on by the passing through of Tropical Storm Elsa, the Nassau County Department of Health issued on Friday an advisory against bathing at 17 beaches.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, which can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

The advisory went into effect Friday, and will be lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, according to Nassau health officials.

In addition, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

The 17 beaches impacted by the advisory are:

14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

3 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County