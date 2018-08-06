The CEO of NASCAR is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Long Island, and for having illegal drugs in his possession. (Published 34 minutes ago)

What to Know The CEO of NASCAR is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Long Island, and for having illegal drugs in his possession

Brian France was pulled over after cops say he blew through a stop sign; cops allegedly found him to be intoxicated

NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts"

The CEO of NASCAR is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Long Island, and for having illegal drugs in his possession, officials said Monday.

Sag Harbor Village Police Department arrested Brian Z. France around 7 p.m. Sunday after officers allegedly observed him driving a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street and failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to authorities, upon a traffic stop, officers determined that France was allegedly driving drunk. They also say he was in possession of oxycodone pills.

France is charged with aggravated DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arraigned Monday morning in Sag Harbor and was released on his own recognizance.

Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

