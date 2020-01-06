Nanny Puts Toddler in Scalding Bath, Ignores Screams as He Burns: Police

A 19-year-old nanny put a 2-year-old boy in a scalding hot bath, ignored his screams of pain and then left the home without getting him medical care, Nassau County Police said Monday.

Yenci Elizabeth Lopez faces assault and child welfare charges over the incident, which happened in Hempstead Sunday night.

Police say Lopez put the boy in the water and "left him unattended despite his screams." Lopez, who had been a long-term nanny for the family, then left the house.

The boy is now in a burn unit with second-degree burns over 20 percent of his body.

Lopez was arrested without incident and is due in court Monday.