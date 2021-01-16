Naked Man Attacks Riders at NYC Station, Dies From Electrocution Amid Brawl: NYPD

Subway service was suspended in Manhattan on the 2/3 line Saturday afternoon when police say a naked man attacked two people at a staton before suffering from a fatal injury.

Authorities say the naked man grabbed the third rail, electrocuting himself, after engaging with the victims on the tracks of a subway line. The incident started just after 3:30 p.m. at the Central Park North - 110th Street station in Manhattan, police said.

The suspect allegedly pushed the first victim onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack, police said as part of their initial report. When a witness lowered down onto the road bed to assist the victim, the naked man repeated his attacks, this time on the witness.

It was during the scuffle with the second victim that the suspect died, police said.

The latest conditions of the two victims was not immediately known.

There is an active police scene at the “Central Park North - 110th St” station (2/3 lines) with service disruptions impacting the line.



Please consider travel alternatives and tune into @NYCTSubway for latest on service updates. pic.twitter.com/BSgeeTVmoz — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) January 16, 2021

The MTA said train service was halted between 96th Street and 148th Street in Harlem for an incident at the Central Park North stop.

Riders were encouraged to take the 4/5/6 line or D trains for northbound service and the A train if heading south.