Nail Polish Remover-Flinging Robber Wanted in NYC Attack

He threw the chemical in the 53-year-old victim's face after an argument, then tried to choke him, police say

NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say threw nail polish remover in the face of a 53-year-old at a Bronx apartment building, then choked him and stole his jacket and cash earlier this month, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the suspect got into an argument with the victim inside a Marion Avenue apartment around 8 p.m. on March 1.

The dispute escalated, at which point the suspect threw nail polish remover in the victim's face, choked him and stole the jacket, which had $350 and an iPhone inside, officials said. It wasn't clear if he had the nail polish remover on him before the incident.

The thief then ran off. Police released surveillance footage of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

