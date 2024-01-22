NAACP finds ‘no evidence' of antisemitic slurs used during NY basketball game

A local chapter of the NAACP said it found no evidence of antisemitic slurs being used by players at a high school basketball game early this month -- but that contradicts what the Yonkers mayor, the school district, and Jewish high school students say happened on the court.

The Yonkers NAACP released the findings from their investigation into the claims of antisemitic comments used during a game cut short on Jan. 4. Their report states "there was absolutely no evidence of any antisemitic slurs rendered," and calls for "a full apology" from the Yonkers Public School District, the Leffell School District and its girls basketball team.

According to county and school officials, the girls' basketball game between Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and the Leffell School in Hartsdale turned ugly and hateful.

"There were individuals on the Roosevelt side that used antisemitic chants it was a horrific example of hate speech -- the type of thing that we do not tolerate in Westchester County under any circumstances," County Executive George Latimer said back on Jan. 8.

The local NAACP said its report was based on a review of game video and interviews with parents, students and coaches.

But the Yonkers Public Schools pushed back Monday, standing behind its firing of Roosevelt's coach and a dismissal of a member of its team.

"The Yonkers Public Schools along with the City of Yonkers sincerely apologize to the students and community of the Leffell School for the painful and offensive comments made to their women's basketball team," a district statement read. "We do not and will not tolerate hate speech of any kind from our students and community."

Meanwhile, the head of the Leffell School told News 4 that the NAACP did not speak with any of its players, coaches or administrators and that their findings contradict their students' accounts.

The president of the Yonkers NAACP couldn't be reached on Monday.

The Westchester County executive has since invited students to an education roundtable in conjunction with county Human Rights Commission.

The interim superintendent in Yonkers says the leadership of both schools have agreed to meeting at what's known as a restorative justice circle before meeting on the court again.