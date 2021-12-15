New Jersey

Mystery Swirls Around Woman's ‘Suspicious' Death in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating what they describe as the "suspicious" death of a woman in Nutley, New Jersey, but prosecutors declined to share additional details.

Thomas Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor in Essex County, confirmed to News 4 Wednesday the woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Prospect Street, though no specifics on her age or the circumstances were immediately released.

Fennelly told NJ.com the discovery was made around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Photos showed cops going in and out of what appeared to be a single-family home as the lights of police cruisers flashed in an otherwise dark nighttime sky.

More details on the case were expected to be released later Wednesday.

