New Jersey

Mystery Surrounds Group of German Shepherds Found Abandoned Across NJ

Shelby, a 6-year-old German Shepherd dog found in Closter, was seemingly abandoned last week.

"Who is dumping terrified German Shepherds throughout Northern North Jersey?"

That's the question animal care officials and police want to know after at least eight dogs were found abandoned throughout different neighbors in North Jersey.

The mysterious cases of animal neglect appear to be connected, officials at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said this week.

None of the German Shepherds rescued so far, at least eight, were found without collars or microchips, some skittish and underweight. The Bergen County Animal Shelter confirmed at least two other dogs have been spotted but not yet recovered.

The dogs that have been rescued were picked up across several different towns in Bergen and Passaic County.

Officials at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said the dogs may have come from a backyard breeding operation.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyanimal neglect
