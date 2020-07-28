Mystery Seed Package From China Shows Up in NYC Woman's Mailbox

A Manhattan woman discovered an odd package in her mailbox recently: A gray-ish white box from China, contain bags of mystery seeds.

“I opened it and there was a small pack of seeds. And then my address was correct on it and on the front of it is says that it’s a ring, but it’s obviously not a ring,” said Darlene Liebman.

She went online to figure out what it could possibly be and soon discovered – she was not the only person to receive the odd package. People I nearly a dozen states across the country have reported receiving similar unsolicited packages from China.

“The weird thing was my seeds also don’t look like other seeds. Like, I’m now looking… what kind of seeds are they?” Liebman asked. “And all the seeds are different, which is also weird.”

The bizarre shipments have caught the attention of local Departments of Agriculture, many tweeting out warnings urging people not to touch the seeds, but rather keep them sealed inside the clear plastic bags and definitely not to plant them. The fear is they may grow into some sort of invasive species.

If you receive unsolicited seeds, we recommend you: Don't open the seed packaging. Don't plant the seeds if you've opened the package. Report the potential agricultural smuggling to @USDA.

Don't dispose of the seeds, packages or envelopes until USDA provides guidance.(2/3) pic.twitter.com/vc7AL4JLtz — Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) July 27, 2020

Authorities have said they are using the packages as evidence to try and trace the origins of the packages

New York has not issued a warning about the seeds, but Liebman said she barely touched her package, and doesn’t plan on doing so. She said she reached out to the state’s Department of Agriculture, but hasn’t heard back. She simply chalked it up to just another weird day in a thoroughly weird year.

“This is just another kind of bizzarro thing that happens,” Liebman said. “With this pandemic, you just never know what’s going to happen each day, it’s always a surprise.”