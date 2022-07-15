central park

Mysterious Central Park Rope Death Ruled Murder, Almost a Year Later

Cops found a body with a rope tied around its neck in A Native Meadow in Sept. 2021

A mysterious death in Central Park almost one year ago that initially looked like it could be suicide was actually murder, the NYPD said Friday.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 21 last year, the NYPD responded to a report of an unconscious person at 65th Street and East Drive in A Native Meadow. They found a 26-year-old man with a rope tied around his neck, dead.

Little was heard of the case since, until Friday, when police identified the victim as a homeless man, Elvis Garcia, and said the case had been deemed a homicide.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains in progress.

