Museum of Ice Cream's PINKMAS Is Coming Back This Season

What to Know With the holidays right around the corner, Museum of Ice Cream is already gearing up to bring New Yorkers PINKMAS once again.

PINKMAS returns to the Museum of Ice Cream beginning Nov. 19 through Jan. 10.

The Museum of Ice Cream offers three levels of contactless games and activities -- a colorful interactive pop-up experience that celebrates many people's favorite dessert: ice cream. PINKMAS features a special winter-scape with holiday-themed spaces and installations.

With the holidays right around the corner, Museum of Ice Cream is already gearing up to bring New Yorkers PINKMAS once again.

PINKMAS returns to the Museum of Ice Cream beginning Nov. 19 through Jan. 10.

The Museum of Ice Cream offers three levels of contactless games and activities -- a colorful interactive pop-up experience that celebrates many people's favorite dessert: ice cream. PINKMAS features a special winter-scape with holiday-themed spaces and installations.

While PINKMAS is popping up again, this year, the experience will be different due to the ongoing health crisis. The Museum of Ice Cream is taking certain safety measures, including: team members will deep clean and disinfect all touchpoints immediately after contact with guests. Masks, social distancing, handwashing, and temperature checks are mandatory. In fact, the museum says, masks must be worn at all times, including for photos. The museum reserves the right to deny visitors entry or remove them from the property if they do not wear facial coverings, although face masks are optional for children 2 years and under.

Additionally, according to the museum's website, it updated all of its HVAC systems to further comply with the health and safety standards of New York state.

The museum also notes that there will be places for visitors to sanitize and wash their hands throughout the museum.

And, while many will be thinking about taking a glimpse at the Museum of Ice Cream's famous sprinkle pool, sorry -- there will be no "swimming" in the pool this time around due to COVID concerns, according to the museum.

Tickets for the PINKMAS experience are $39. You can scoop your tickets by reserving them on the Museum of Ice Cream website.

Museum guests can also purchase an add-on ticket at the door to enjoy unique holiday products and treats.

The museum, located at 558 Broadway, is open Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.