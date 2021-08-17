Museum of Broadway Set to Open in Times Square in Summer 2022

What to Know The first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history of Broadway will open next summer in the heart of Times Square.

The Museum of Broadway, which will be located at 145 West 45th St., and will feature an immersive and interactive experience highlighting the storied history, legendary artistry, and lasting legacy of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.

At the heart of the experience, guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway from its inception to the present day paying homage to the theater’s pioneers, landmark moments of social change, and the most beloved plays and musicals of all time, including pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway.

Fans will also be able to go "backstage" to get a taste of “The Making of a Broadway Show,” with a special exhibit honoring the professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

The museum is the brainchild of entrepreneur and four-time Tony Award-nominated producer Julie Boardman, and Diane Nicoletti, founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing.

“For people all over the world, Broadway is synonymous with NYC. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, a die-hard fan or just a casual theatre lover, The Museum of Broadway aims to offer a bit of education, plenty of appreciation and a whole lot of fun for everyone, young and old and everywhere in between,” Nicoletti said.

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Concord Theatricals, Goodspeed Musicals and additional partners.

The Museum of Broadway has teamed up with internationally renowned artists, designers, and theatre historians.

“In the theatre we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. We are thrilled to create a museum honoring Broadway’s extraordinary history, the trailblazers who pushed the art form forward and celebrate its bright future,” Boardman said. “We’re delighted to be working closely with members of the theatre community to build an authentic experience that visitors of all ages will enjoy.”