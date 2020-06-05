Murphy to Name First Black Woman to NJ Supreme Court

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will name attorney Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the state Supreme Court on Friday, making her the first black woman to sit on the state's highest court.

Pierre-Louis, 39, is a Cherry Hill-based partner specializing in white-collar crime and government investigations in the firm of Montgomery McCracken.

Prior to that role, she spent nine years in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey, according to her official biography. Her time as a federal prosecutor included stints as the attorney-in-charge of the department's Camden and Trenton offices.

Pierre-Louis confirmed her appointment to Essence magazine in an interview prior to Murphy's announcement.

“I am a Black woman. I am the child of immigrants from Haiti. I am someone who is a first generation American citizen here in this country, [the] first person in my family to attend law school, to become a lawyer, someone who’s also lived in a variety of inner cities throughout my life, beginning with my early childhood in Brooklyn, then followed by the remainder of my childhood in Irvington, New Jersey,” she told the magazine. “All those experiences bring a unique perspective to the Court that currently is not there.”