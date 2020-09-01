Murphy Signs Law Allowing Professional Licensing Regardless of Immigration Status

What to Know Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Tuesday allowing individuals, regardless of immigration status, to obtain professional and occupational licenses.

The bill, according to the state, will impact about 500,000 undocumented residents in New Jersey who will now be eligible for professional licenses, such as nursing, counseling and cosmetology.

Under the federal Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA), states may grant an individual who is undocumented eligibility for certain state or local public benefits, including professional and commercial licensure, through the enactment of state law.

“New Jersey is stronger when everyone is given the opportunity to contribute and everyone is given a chance to live their American Dream,” Murphy said. “This law sends a simple, powerful message that immigration status can no longer be used as an excuse to discriminate among equally educated, trained, and qualified individuals. As we look toward our shared economic future, we must ensure that no one is left behind and everyone who puts forward the effort can succeed.”

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said that welcoming qualified individuals into professional ranks will benefit the entire state.

“Today New Jersey is removing barriers that prevented talented, hardworking individuals from realizing their full potential as vital members of the state’s workforce," Grewal said in a statement. “By welcoming all qualified individuals into our professional ranks, we not only benefit from their contributions to our economy, we are building and strengthening communities across our state.”

Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said that the ongoing pandemic has proven the "critical role" the state's immigrant community plays in the state's "essential frontline workforce."

“It is past time for us to give these New Jerseyans the path to occupational and economic success this law will deliver," Johnson said. "New Jersey has always been a welcoming state, and we will now be fortunate to benefit from the wide range of talents and expertise that all of our residents have to offer. The Department’s Office of New Americans looks forward to supporting community education and outreach efforts to immigrant residents who can benefit from this new law.”