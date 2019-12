Murphy Signs Bill Allowing Undocumented Immigrants to Get Driver’s Licenses in New Jersey

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a bill that allows immigrants who cannot prove they're in the country legally to get driver's licenses

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the measure in Elizabeth, making New Jersey the 14th state, along with the District of Columbia, to permit immigrants without legal status to obtain a driver's licenses

The move comes days after New York started allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain their license

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a bill that allows immigrants who cannot prove they're in the country legally to get driver's licenses.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the measure in Elizabeth, making New Jersey the 14th state, along with the District of Columbia, to permit immigrants without legal status to obtain a driver's licenses.

"Expanding access to driver's licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all," Murphy said.

Murphy signed the bill just days after the Democrat-led Legislature sent the measure to his desk.

Expanding access to driver's licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

A 2018 study from New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive think tank, estimated about nearly 500,000 residents without documentation are of driving age in New Jersey.

The legislation sets up a two-tiered driver's license system. One license would conform to federal REAL ID requirements that include proof of legal residency. Another license would permit people without a legal status to obtain a license. Both categories of license will require individuals to submit six points of identification .

The bill has gotten vocal support from immigrants rights groups, who lined the corridors of the statehouse and cheered loudly when the measure passed.

They say the measure could increase safety because many immigrants without legal documentation already drive without licenses and insurance. They also argue that obtaining a license would help people work and provide for their loved ones.

Among the supporters is Motor Vehicles Commissioner Sue Fulton, who cited a study by AAA that indicated unlicensed drivers were more likely to flee the scene of an accident than those with licenses.

The new law also requires Fulton to set up a two-year public awareness campaign about the availability of both types of licenses, as well as the requirements to obtain them.

Opponents of the new law worry the measure rewards people for breaking the law and could lead to voter fraud because voter registration occurs when obtaining a license.

The move comes days after New York started allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain their license.