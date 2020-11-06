Murphy Names Head of Cannabis Panel to Set up Legal Weed

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday named his associate counsel to lead the commission that will oversee the state’s new recreational marijuana marketplace.

Dianna Houenou, who serves as legal counsel to Murphy’s administration, will chair the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Additionally, Murphy also appointed Krista Nash as a member of the Commission, upon the recommendation of Senate President Steve Sweeney.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday named his associate counsel to lead the commission that will oversee the state’s new recreational marijuana marketplace.

Dianna Houenou, who serves as legal counsel to Murphy’s administration, will chair the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Before working in Murphy’s administration, Houenou was policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union in New Jersey.

“Dianna has been a critical voice for social justice and equity on my team for the past year and a half after spending several years working on the fight to legalize marijuana with the ACLU,” Murphy said in a statement. “Her commitment to doing what is right and to leaving no one behind has powered our criminal justice reform agenda, and I am immensely proud that she will be continuing that commitment as Chair of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.”

Meanwhile, Houenou said she was humbled at being named to her new role as New Jersey becomes "a leader in advancing racial and social justice."

"From promoting inclusion in the permit holders to making affirmative investments in the future of our communities of color, New Jersey is poised to mark its position as a leader in advancing racial and social justice. The opportunities for equity that lay ahead are limitless, and I look forward to seizing them for the benefit of New Jersey’s communities that have been disproportionately harmed by failed past policies."

Additionally, Murphy also appointed Krista Nash as a member of the Commission, upon the recommendation of Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Nash is a long-time social justice advocate. She currently serves as Program Director of the PROMISE program at Volunteers of America Delaware Valley. She previously served as a mentor at Oaks Integrate Care and Transitions for Youth. Additionally she serves on the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force.

Murphy, a Democrat, made the announcement during a news conference in Trenton. It comes just days after New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. The amendment goes into effect at the start of next year and calls for state regulators to set up marketplace for the legal sale of the drug.

It’s unclear when marijuana will be ready to hit retail shelves in the state. Advocates for legalization said the soonest they expect it could happen would be toward the end of 2021.

The Democrat-led Legislature and Murphy must first enact legislation setting up the marketplace.