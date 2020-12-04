NJ Gov. Murphy Rips Congressman ‘Matt Putz,' Says ‘I Don't Ever Want You Back in This State'

What to Know NJ Gov. Phil Murphy called Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz "Matt Putz" at a news conference and said he was no longer welcome in the state

Gaetz was a featured speaker at an event for New York City Young Republicans held in secret in New Jersey the night before

The restaurant venue that held Thursday's event was ordered closed Friday afternoon by Jersey City's Department of Health

Phil Murphy, New Jersey's ordinarily mild-mannered governor, had strong words Friday for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a group of New York City Young Republicans who held a gala event in Jersey City in violation of social distancing rules.

The event was held Thursday night, and photos on social media show a tightly packed crowd -- with no masks -- surrounding Gaetz, who represents part of the Florida Panhandle and who was apparently a guest of honor at the event.

"That guy in the middle, the tall, handsome fella in the gray suit, that is Representative Matt Putz - oh sorry, Matt Gaetz, and based upon his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him," Murphy said at a news conference. "He was actually Sarah Palin's backup act for this event."

Calling the outspoken Republican a "fool," Murphy then addressed him directly.

"I hope you're watching Matt -- you are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don't ever want you back in this state," the governor said.

And lest anyone think it was a Freudian slip, Murphy then tweeted the insult again, just to be safe -- along with a now-infamous photo of Gaetz donning a gas mask before going on the House floor to discuss COVID-19.

It is also beyond the pale that Rep Matt Putz – I mean @RepMattGaetz – would participate in this. What a fool.



Matt – You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don’t ever want you back in this state. pic.twitter.com/j67x9Z2lAf — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 4, 2020

Jersey City officials had already said they were investigating the event and could take legal action against the organizers.

"In Jersey City we take Covid enforcement very seriously, and this event appears to be an egregious violation of the governor’s executive orders, including capacity limitations and mandatory mask wearing," Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.

Maritime Parc, the location of Thursday's gala event, was ordered closed Friday afternoon by Jersey City's Department of Health and Human Services. Fulop tweeted a photo of the health department's notice ordering the venue submit a written operational plan of how the restaurant intends "to comply with Governor Phil Murphy's Executive orders."

No one answered the phone at the restaurant.

So brave of you to tweet at @NYGovCuomo after sneaking across the river to hide in NJ in order to hold a party that you wouldn’t disclose the location of. Nevertheless JC law enforcement will be visiting the Maritime Parc this AM + will follow appropriate steps within laws of NJ https://t.co/Cf37mvN0Bz — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 4, 2020

Besides the mayor, Jersey City's chief prosecutor also took to Twitter to weigh in on a taunting photo of Gaetz with an event attendee.

Pssst...you are in #JerseyCity - not New York.



Gov. Cuomo may not be able to “come and get” you.



But I can.



🏛⚖️ https://t.co/EoP0msP6kI — Jake Hudnut (@JakeHudnut) December 4, 2020

Gaetz' staff was not immediately available to comment on Gov. Murphy's public rebuke but the congressman did fire off a couple of tweets shortly after the governor's news conference.

"You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey," Gaetz tweeted in direct response to Murphy's name-calling. He also thanked Murphy for "calling me handsome."

Thank you for calling me handsome, Governor!



I’m only considered handsome in New Jersey, though.



In Florida I’m barely a roundup 6. https://t.co/BtyHDflaSM — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

The congressman was back in Washington Friday -- ironically, to cast a vote in favor of one of the few things where he and Murphy have common ground, the legalization of marijuana.

New York Young Republicans Club President Gavin Wax scoffed at the criticism online, saying the group had done nothing wrong.

“We embrace life and living while you all cower in your pods worried about a disease with a 99%+ survivability rate,” he said in one tweet, referring to a pandemic that has killed more than 24,000 people in New York City alone.

“The left wants you to live in a world where socializing and being with friends and loved ones is a crime and a sin,” he wrote. “They claim isolation is a virtue. Its sick.”

Murphy criticized the New York Young Republicans for holding the gala in New Jersey, saying at a news briefing Friday that they “snuck” into Jersey City because they couldn’t find a venue that would take them in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo supported Murphy's decision to callout the group's decision to hold the event at his own daily briefing.

"Why they chose to go to New Jersey to violate the rules as opposed to violating the rules in New York, I don't know," he said.

"I want to see young Republicans grow into old Republicans. This is about preventing deaths," Cuomo added.