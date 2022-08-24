Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal

The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison.

Hawa Fofana told local news site The Village Green she was informed Tuesday morning that Yohan Hernandez struck a deal and would plead guilty.

"I am not happy about it at all. Fifteen years. That's nothing," she told the website.

A spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately available to comment on the report or confirm to News 4 the purported deal.

Moussa Fofana, 18, a junior at Maplewood's Columbia High School, was shot and killed June 6 while walking through the school's Underhill Sports Complex. His death led to a massive community outpouring of support, with the town's former mayor personally kicking in a substantial reward for information on the case.

Hernandez, then 20, of Newark, was arrested in August 2021.

